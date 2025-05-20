Rajamouli showers praise on blockbuster ‘Tourist Family’

Released with little fanfare on May 1st, Tourist Family has turned into an unexpected box-office sensation, grossing over ₹70 crore worldwide. Starring Sasikumar and Simran, and directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, this Tamil family drama has captured the hearts of both audiences and critics, including one of India’s biggest filmmakers—SS Rajamouli.

The RRR and Baahubali director took to social media platform X to share his admiration for the film. “Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end,” he posted. He further applauded the director, saying, “Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years.” Rajamouli also urged movie lovers not to miss the film in theatres.

Despite being released alongside Suriya’s Retro, a big-ticket film, Tourist Family managed to outshine it, especially in Tamil Nadu, where it raked in a stunning ₹50.80 crore, surpassing Retro’s earnings.

The film revolves around a quirky Sri Lankan Tamil family who migrate to Rameswaram, and their emotional, humorous journey that unfolds in a new land. With its strong emotional core, relatable characters, and refreshing humor, Tourist Family has resonated widely with audiences, becoming a word-of-mouth blockbuster.

Director Abishan Jeevinth’s debut is now being hailed as a standout in Tamil cinema this year, and with Rajamouli’s endorsement, Tourist Family is poised to draw even more attention in the coming weeks.