Rajamouli’s silent stroke: ‘Varanasi’ hints at April 7, 2027 release

SS Rajamouli is widely celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most influential filmmakers, but his sharp marketing instincts continue to set him apart. Once again, the ace director has grabbed attention with a clever and understated promotional move for his much-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu.

After unveiling a powerful glimpse toward the end of last year, the Varanasi team had maintained radio silence, focusing entirely on production. However, the calm was broken recently with an unexpected promotional twist that has quickly gone viral. A hoarding displaying the message “In Theatres April 7, 2027” was spotted in the holy city of Varanasi, instantly sparking curiosity and excitement among fans.

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, images of the hoarding are spreading rapidly across social media platforms. Many believe this is another example of Rajamouli’s strategic brilliance—opting for a subtle, thematic promotion that aligns seamlessly with the film’s title and setting, while quietly hinting at its release date.

Earlier, industry buzz suggested that Varanasi was eyeing a late-March release. However, speculation intensified after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced March 5 as the release date for Spirit, starring Prabhas. A potential clash raised concerns, but the newly surfaced date appears to have resolved that uncertainty.

If April 7, 2027, indeed turns out to be the final release date, it would provide a comfortable gap of nearly a month between Spirit and Varanasi, benefiting both big-ticket projects at the box office. Once again, Rajamouli proves that sometimes, silence can be the loudest promotion.



