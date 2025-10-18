Rajat Bedi talks about maturity in decision-making, coming back from ‘cold storage’

Mumbai: Actor Rajat Bedi, who made his comeback with the Aryan Khan directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has shared how he stayed positive when nothing seemed to be moving. The actor moved to Canada, and came back to Bollywood after 20 years.

In a recent chat with IANS, the actor spoke about maintaining himself, staying in shape, and living in a “cold storage”.

Talking about the same, the actor told IANS, “The good part was I have kept myself fit at all times. It's my hobby working out and being fit. And being away in Canada also the climate has also been very favourable. It feels like I have come back from cold storage. People ask me, ‘How did you maintain yourself?’ I told them I was in cold storage (laughs). They took me out of cold storage and brought me back”.

He further mentioned, “This journey has taught me a lot. My ups and downs in the last 20 years. But whatever it is, it has been a beautiful journey. I have gone through a lot of pain, and a lot of happiness in the journey. I got this opportunity. So I have matured a lot. I had a lot of immaturity in decision making earlier. This experience will help me guide my son's future. So that way it has helped a lot. A lot of failures have been a stepping stone now”.

Earlier, the actor had shared that the director of the show Aryan Khan, and his friends are huge fans of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Rajat essays the role of a ‘has been’ star in the recently released streaming show, helmed by Aryan, who is the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

He also cleared the air around his earlier statement about Rakesh Roshan which was misconstrued.

He earlier said, “Aryan and many other Aryan’s associates, as children, have been fans of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and I'm very blessed that Rakesh Roshan at that time gave me this opportunity to be a part of the film. I did feel a little bad after the film. But, if you actually look at my whole journey, it is a lot thanks to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Even today, people ask me, ‘You were in the Alien film, right? You broke Rohit's cycle, right?’. It is one of the most iconic and lovable films by the audience”.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ streams on Netflix.



