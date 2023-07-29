Rajinikanth comments on SRH team goes viral

The grand audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” was held at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The film is by Nelson Dilipkumar, and the musical promotions started on a solid note as two songs have become massive hits.

Sun Pitcures is producing this action entertainer. During his speech, Rajinikanth made interesting comments about the Sun Risers Hyderabad IPL team, which is owned by Sun Group. Rajini said that Kalanithi Maran should include good players in the team. The legendary actor further commented that he feels bad watching Kavya Maaran in a worried state on television during the IPL matches.

To note, the performance of the Sun Risers team has been highly disappointing over the last few years, and the team even faced the wrath of its supporters. In this regard, the comments made by Rajini are stirring discussion on social media.