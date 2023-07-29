Live
- Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders
- Find a match for Rahul: Sonia to women farmers from Haryana
- Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted
- Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share
- Stages of sleep and what you should know about them
- Embrace Glamour on Lipstick Day With These Lip Shades
- IISc, Japanese scientists discover 600-mn-year-old ocean water
- World ORS Day 2023: How ORS helps in Dehydration and Diarrhoea
- Rajinikanth comments on SRH team goes viral
- Is ‘Colors’ Swathi taking divorce!
Just In
Bibi ka Alam procession kick-starts marking Youm-e-Ashura
Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders
Find a match for Rahul: Sonia to women farmers from Haryana
Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted
Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share
Stages of sleep and what you should know about them
Rajinikanth comments on SRH team goes viral
The grand audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” was held at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The film is by Nelson Dilipkumar, and the...
The grand audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” was held at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The film is by Nelson Dilipkumar, and the musical promotions started on a solid note as two songs have become massive hits.
Sun Pitcures is producing this action entertainer. During his speech, Rajinikanth made interesting comments about the Sun Risers Hyderabad IPL team, which is owned by Sun Group. Rajini said that Kalanithi Maran should include good players in the team. The legendary actor further commented that he feels bad watching Kavya Maaran in a worried state on television during the IPL matches.
To note, the performance of the Sun Risers team has been highly disappointing over the last few years, and the team even faced the wrath of its supporters. In this regard, the comments made by Rajini are stirring discussion on social media.