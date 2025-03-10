Rajinikanth kickstarts ‘Jailer 2’ filming in Chennai

The much-anticipated sequel Jailer 2, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has officially commenced shooting in Chennai. Following the massive success of Jailer, the sequel has generated significant excitement among fans and cinephiles.

The film’s announcement video, released earlier, created a tremendous buzz, heightening anticipation for the project. As per reports, Rajinikanth joined the sets on Monday, marking the beginning of a 14-day shooting schedule that will primarily focus on major scenes. Further details regarding the shoot and cast are expected to be revealed soon.

Produced on a grand scale by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is expected to feature high production values along with several surprise cameo appearances, further amplifying the excitement. The team is leaving no stone unturned to match the standards set by the first installment.

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered a chart-topping album for Jailer, has been roped in once again to compose the soundtrack for the sequel. His music is expected to add another layer of intensity and entertainment to the movie.

While the release date has not been officially announced, the makers assured that updates regarding the film’s progress and promotions will be shared in due course. With Rajinikanth reprising his iconic role, Jailer 2 is poised to become yet another blockbuster in the superstar's illustrious career.