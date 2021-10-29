Rajinikanth Undergoes A Surgery; Hospital Shares A Health Bulletin

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth is treated with a successful Carotid Artery Revascularization treatment and also underwent surgery. He is now fine and will be released in a couple of days. He is getting treated in Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.



Well, this 'Linga' actor was admitted to the hospital yesterday i.e on Thursday. Even the doctor Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and Executive Director also released a statement regarding Rajinikanth's health."

He also added, "The procedure was performed successfully today (October 29) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days".

Well, even the hospital also released the health bulletin making all his fans know about Rajini's health condition… Take a look!

This statement reads, "Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted in the hospital yesterday (28th October 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th October 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days."

On the other hand, even Rajinikanth's wife Lata also released a press statement regarding his health condition and said, "Thalaivar is fine. Don't believe rumours".

Speaking about Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Annaatthe, along with Rajanikanth even Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena will share the screen space with him being the lead ladies. This movie also has Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori and Sathish in other prominent roles.

This movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Siva and is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Annaatthe will hit the big screens on November 4, 2021. Going with the trailer, it started with showing off the lovely brother-sister bond of Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh. Rajini pampers her a lot and takes care of her just like a father. Rajini is seen essaying the role of Kalaiayyan being the President of the nearby villages of Soorakottai.