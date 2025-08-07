Live
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Release: Fan Hype Peaks as Lokesh Teases Surprise Element
Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hits theatres on August 14. Fans are excited, guessing if it’s part of the LCU or a time-travel film. Here's what we know.
There is a lot of excitement for the movie Coolie. It stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will be released on August 14.
Fans are excited because of Rajinikanth’s screen presence and Lokesh’s direction. Lokesh is a very popular director, especially in Tamil and Telugu-speaking states. He is known for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Many fans are asking if Coolie is part of LCU or not. So far, there is no clear answer.
After the trailer, fans started guessing. Some think it is a time travel story. Others feel it is something new, but the makers have not confirmed anything.
Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, Lokesh was asked about it. He said the film has a surprising element that fans will enjoy. This one comment has made fans even more excited. The countdown has begun. Fans can’t wait to watch Coolie in theatres.