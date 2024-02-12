Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ completely vanished in Telugu States

The much-anticipated film "Lal Salaam," starring the iconic Superstar Rajinikanth alongside Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant, hit theaters last Friday, sparking significant anticipation among fans. However, the film's reception, particularly in the Telugu states, fell short of expectations, eliciting lackluster reviews and unexpected challenges.

On the opening day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film faced an unexpected setback as numerous screenings were abruptly cancelled, surprising industry insiders. Unfortunately, "Lal Salaam" struggled to strike a chord with audiences for various reasons, leading to disappointing box office returns. Despite the usual high expectations associated with a Superstar Rajinikanth film, the movie failed to attract viewers even during its initial weekend run.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions, "Lal Salaam" boasts a musical score by the acclaimed composer AR Rahman. While the film had generated buzz ahead of its release, the mixed reviews and unexpected challenges in the Telugu states have impacted its overall performance.

The industry and fans alike are closely watching to see how the film fares in the coming weeks and whether it manages to recover from its initial setbacks. As discussions around "Lal Salaam" continue, the box office journey of this much-anticipated movie remains an unfolding narrative in the world of South Indian cinema.