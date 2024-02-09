Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ misses FDFS due to low occupancies

In a significant turn of events, the eagerly awaited Tamil action drama, "Lal Salaam," featuring superstar Rajinikanth, faced an unexpected setback as the first-day first shows across several centers in the Telugu states were canceled due to poor occupancies. Despite the star power of Rajinikanth and the success of his previous dubbed film "Jailer," which ranked as the third-highest-grossing dubbed movie in Telugu, the buzz around "Lal Salaam" failed to translate into robust audience turnout.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film explores the backdrop of cricket and features young talents Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent roles alongside Rajinikanth. Despite high expectations and an extensive promotional campaign, the initial response to the film has been lackluster, leading to the cancellation of scheduled screenings.

"Lal Salaam" marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen, portraying the character of Moideen Bhai, a Mumbai underworld don, in an extended cameo. The film is backed by the impressive musical compositions of renowned composer AR Rahman, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

The cancellation of the first-day shows has prompted concerns among fans and the film's producers, Lyca Productions, a leading production house in the Tamil industry. The fate of subsequent screenings remains uncertain, and stakeholders are closely monitoring audience responses.

Rajinikanth's influence in the Telugu market is noteworthy, making the subdued response to "Lal Salaam" a surprising development. As fans eagerly await further updates, the film's performance in the coming days will undoubtedly shape the narrative around its box office success.