‘Raju Gaari Pelli Ro’ from ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ adds festive spark

The makers of Anaganaga Oka Raju have unveiled the much-awaited wedding number ‘Raju Gaari Pelli Ro’, and the song is already generating strong festive buzz among audiences. Designed as a high-energy celebratory track, the song captures the grandeur and joy of a traditional wedding, making it an instant crowd-pleaser.

Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary take center stage in the song, impressing viewers with their vibrant screen presence and spirited dance performances. Their chemistry and effortless energy elevate the number, while ace choreographer Sekhar Master adds scale and flair with well-synchronized group movements. Veteran actor Rao Ramesh, along with the rest of the ensemble cast, features prominently, enhancing the authentic wedding atmosphere.

Following the positive response to the first single ‘Bhimavaram Balma’, the latest release further strengthens the film’s music album. Sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Sameera Bharadwaj, the song strikes a perfect balance between tradition and contemporary appeal. Chandrabose’s lively lyrics complement Mickey J Meyer’s festive composition, making the track both catchy and celebratory.

Visually, Raju Gaari Pelli Ro stands out with its colourful frames, rich costumes, and elaborate sets that beautifully reflect the joyous mood of a wedding celebration. The vibrant presentation and energetic choreography have resonated well with audiences, adding to the film’s growing anticipation.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Anaganaga Oka Raju marks the directorial debut of Maari. With consistently positive responses to its promotional content, the film is shaping up as a promising festive entertainer. It is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 14, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi season.