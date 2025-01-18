Rakul all set to kickstart shooting for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Rakul Preet Singh is set to return to the big screen in the highly anticipated sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. According to sources close to the project, the actress will begin shooting for the film on January 18, with the schedule expected to continue into early February. Fans of Rakul are eagerly awaiting her return to the franchise, where she will reprise her beloved role as Ayesha Khurana.

The sequel sees Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Ashish Mehra, while R. Madhavan joins the cast as Ayesha’s father, Dev Khurana. Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 will also feature Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in key roles, with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj making cameo appearances.

The film’s music will be composed by Ariyan Mehedi, with Sudhir K. Chaudhary handling cinematography. De De Pyaar De 2 is slated for release on November 14, 2025, and is expected to bring more heartwarming comedy and drama to the much-loved franchise.

In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh has multiple exciting projects lined up. She will star in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shakti Kapoor, and others. Rakul will also collaborate with Neena Gupta in the drama Ameeri, directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

A few days ago, Rakul shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her first day back at work in 2025 on her Instagram story, captioning it, "Kickstarting work in 2025. Let's gooooooo." It seems 2025 will be an exciting year for the talented actress!