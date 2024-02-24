Rakul and Jackky’s Anand Karaj Attires: A Tribute to Tradition Infused with Timeless Elegance

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently celebrated their destination wedding with an emphasis on love and the creation of cherished memories. Honouring tradition and cultural richness, the couple's Anand Karaj ceremony attire was meticulously crafted by Tarun Tahiliani and styled by Ami Patel.

During the Anand Karaj, the Sikh marriage ceremony, Rakul Preet wore a stunning lehenga that required over 4000 hours to create. Her bridal ensemble featured a beautiful chikankari lehenga in soft ivory and gold tones, adorned with celestial mirror work. Completing her look was an embellished blouse with exaggerated sleeves and a delicately scalloped silk tissue georgette veil. Rakul's attire, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, radiated timeless elegance with cultural significance. Additionally, her bridal chooda and kaliras were handcrafted by Mrinalini Chandra, incorporating personal touches into the designs.











Jackky Bhagnani complemented his bride's elegance in a bespoke Tarun Tahiliani sherwani. The intricately embroidered sherwani, tailored exclusively for Jackky, featured Persian floral motifs and was meticulously crafted using authentic aari and zardozi techniques. Paired with an embroidered stole, kurta, and churidar, Jackky's ensemble exuded tradition and sophistication.



Both Rakul and Jackky's wedding ensembles were styled flawlessly by Ami Patel, with Rakul's lehengas draped by drape artist AparanaGolatkar.

Hair stylist Aliya Shaik and makeup artist Salim Sayed perfected Rakul's minimal yet flawless hair and makeup, while Jackky's groom styling was handled by hairstylist Subrata Senapati and makeup artist Pooja Gwalani.











After three days of joyous celebrations, the couple returned to Mumbai. They were seen at the airport sharing pleasantries and sweets with the media, marking the end of their festivities.



Rakul and Jackky shared a glimpse of their happiness in a wedding video posted on social media, capturing the beautiful moments shared with loved ones over the three-day celebration.