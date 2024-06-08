Live
- Bachchan duo collaborates, share joy of working together
- Vijay Sales Apple Days: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Pro Max, MacBooks, and More
- Italy's Meloni tops polls as EU elections enter third day
- Blinken to head to Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal
- Navjot Singh Sidhu believes 'no one can escape' India-Pakistan match
- Ukraine drone attack reported deep into Russian territory
- Taliban decline to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran
- Danish PM taken to hospital with minor whiplash injury after assault
- IIT Kanpur launches UDAAN programme to boost drone startups in India
- ED considering forensic audit for clearer picture of Sheikh Shahjahan’s money trail
Just In
Rakul Preet Singh plays a ‘headstrong, confident girl’ in Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film 'Indian 2', has opened up about her role in the film.
Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film 'Indian 2', has opened up about her role in the film.
The actress shared that she portrays the character of a headstrong girl in the film.
Rakul also said that she resonates completely with her character.
Sharing insights into her character in ‘Indian 2', Rakul said: "It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character. I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. And somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life."
“It’s too early to disclose more, but yes, it’s been a delight to work with Shankar, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me,” she added.
'Indian 2', a sequel to the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian', is a vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar. The movie sees Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.
Apart from 'Indian 2', Rakul has a busy schedule ahead.
The actress is currently filming for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ and will soon be seen in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has ‘Ameeri’ in the pipeline, starring Neena Gupta and Chunky Panday.