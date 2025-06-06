Rakul slams rumor about getting house gift from politician

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has transitioned from South cinema to Bollywood post her marriage, recently addressed one of the strangest rumors she has encountered in her career. In a candid interview, the De De Pyaar De actress recalled a widely circulated rumor in Telangana that claimed a prominent politician had gifted her a house.

Though Rakul didn’t name the politician, the speculation had earlier linked her to ex-Telangana minister KTR. Speaking about it, Rakul said, “The weirdest rumor is that my house was gifted to me. But the truth is, my father did all the paperwork and bought it. He was extremely hurt that people would say such things when it was our hard-earned money.”

Rakul also revealed that her father was upset enough to urge her to respond publicly.

“He asked me to give a clarification, but I told him I can’t keep reacting to every false rumor,” she added. At the time, her father even issued a press statement to counter the speculation.

On the professional front, Rakul is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2 and the much-anticipated Indian 3. Though her presence in Telugu cinema has lessened, her Bollywood journey continues to pick up pace.