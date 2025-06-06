Live
- Despite police denying permission, Congress leaders in government exerted pressure: R Ashoka
- Stampede case: Cricket body files writ petition in HC challenging K’taka govt's FIR
- SC allows NBE to schedule NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3
- Diljit Dosanjh shares devotional reflections from Golden Temple on 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar
- Telangana govt. decides to hold cabinet meetings twice a month
- Gill has a chance to build a collective culture in new-look Indian team, says Chopra
- Accelerating Climate Action: How Indian Innovators Are Driving Sustainability on World Environment Day
- HDFC Bank Hits One-Year High as RBI Cuts Repo Rate to Boost Credit Growth
- Consumer Choice Center Advocates for Significant Revisions to WHO Governance and Operations Amidst Approval of Increased Mandatory Membership
- Union Minister Oram assured support for tribal development: Tripura Minister Debbarma
Rakul slams rumor about getting house gift from politician
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has transitioned from South cinema to Bollywood post her marriage, recently addressed one of the strangest rumors she has encountered in her career. In a candid interview
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has transitioned from South cinema to Bollywood post her marriage, recently addressed one of the strangest rumors she has encountered in her career. In a candid interview, the De De Pyaar De actress recalled a widely circulated rumor in Telangana that claimed a prominent politician had gifted her a house.
Though Rakul didn’t name the politician, the speculation had earlier linked her to ex-Telangana minister KTR. Speaking about it, Rakul said, “The weirdest rumor is that my house was gifted to me. But the truth is, my father did all the paperwork and bought it. He was extremely hurt that people would say such things when it was our hard-earned money.”
Rakul also revealed that her father was upset enough to urge her to respond publicly.
“He asked me to give a clarification, but I told him I can’t keep reacting to every false rumor,” she added. At the time, her father even issued a press statement to counter the speculation.
On the professional front, Rakul is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2 and the much-anticipated Indian 3. Though her presence in Telugu cinema has lessened, her Bollywood journey continues to pick up pace.