Ram Charan And Junior NTR's RRR Team Reacts On Not Being Selected For Oscars 2023…

It is all known that SS Rajamouli's RRR movie which has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR has not been selected for Oscars 2023. Even Bollywood's highest grosser The Kashmir Files is also not selected. Instead of these expected movies, the Gujarati movie 'Chhello Show' (The Last Film Show) has been selected by The Film Federation of India. Off late, even the US distributor, Dylan Marchetti also responded on this issue and dropped a statement regarding it…



Speaking to the media, Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti said, "Over the last six months, we have seen the joy that SS Rajamouli's RRR has brought to global audiences. We have seen the film gross over Rs 140 million worldwide to become one of India's highest-grossing films of all time and become the first film in history to trend globally on Netflix for over 14 weeks. We have seen the film fill up theaters with cheering audiences months after its initial release, including the historic TCL Chinese IMAX theater in Hollywood, where it will play next Friday to an audience that sold out of one of the largest theaters in the country in just 15 minutes."

He also added, "Most importantly, we have heard fans from around the world tell us that they believe this is one of the best films of the year from any nation. We agree. We proudly invite the Academy to consider 'RRR' in all categories."

He also said that the nominations will be sent under the Best Picture, Original Screenplay (SS Rajamouli and V Vijayendra Prasad), Lead Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Supporting Actors (Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt) Original Song (Naatu Naatu) Original Score (MM Keeravani) Cinematography (KK Senthilkumar) categories.

Speaking about the 'Last Film Show' movie, it is directed by Pan Nalin and has an ensemble cast of Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. The movie is not yet released and will hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022. The movie was also premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.