Ram Charan promises health insurance for 500 families of Dancer’s Union

In a heartfelt message, renowned choreographer Jani Master expressed profound gratitude for the love and support he received on his birthday, beginning with an invitation from Global Star Ram Charan. The celebration, graced by the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Charan, and UpasanaKonidela, left Jani Master deeply touched and overwhelmed.

Jani Master recalled a pivotal moment when he sought assistance for the Dancers' Union. Ram Charan and his family’s promise to secure health insurance for over 500 families was a remarkable act of support. This commitment, which reached out to every single family, stands as a rare testament to their dedication and compassion.

"Such unwavering support and commitment to the promises made are rare and will forever be etched in our hearts with the deepest gratitude," Jani Master stated. He extended heartfelt thanks on behalf of all the families benefiting from this generous act.

Working alongside individuals who embody such compassion and commitment is truly a privilege, he noted, emphasizing the profound impact of their kindness on the lives of many.



