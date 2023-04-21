  • Menu
Ram Charan to clash with 1000 fighters






Maverick director Shankar recently wrapped up a crucial schedule for Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" in South Africa.

The star director has now shifted his focus on his highly-anticipated political drama, "Game Changer," featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

According to the latest updates, Shankar will begin canning "Game Changer" massive climax fight from the 24th of April. Apparently, Ram Charan will clash with a whopping 1,000 fighters in this grand action sequence.

