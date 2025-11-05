Ram Charan’s Peddi First Song ‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ to Release on November 7: AR Rahman Musical

The much-awaited Telugu movie Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is creating huge buzz in Tollywood. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film’s shooting is moving fast, and the team has now shared an exciting update.

‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ First Single Announced

The makers have confirmed that ‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ will be the first song from Peddi.

For the past few days, the word “Chikiri” has been trending on social media, and fans are now eagerly waiting for the song.

AR Rahman’s Music, Mohit Chauhan’s Voice

The song ‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Johnny Master has choreographed the song, and the promo shows Ram Charan’s stylish dance steps in a rural setup.

The full song will release on November 7, 2025.

Cast and Crew

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor as Acchiyamma.

Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and others play key roles.

The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it.

Ratnavelu is the cinematographer. The movie is made with a budget of around ₹200 crore.

Release Date

The film will release worldwide on 27 March 2026, marking Ram Charan’s birthday.







