Ram Charan’s Peddi First Song ‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ to Release on November 7: AR Rahman Musical
Ram Charan’s film Peddi will release its first song ‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ on November 7. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and hits theatres on March 27, 2026.
The much-awaited Telugu movie Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is creating huge buzz in Tollywood. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film’s shooting is moving fast, and the team has now shared an exciting update.
‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ First Single Announced
The makers have confirmed that ‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ will be the first song from Peddi.
For the past few days, the word “Chikiri” has been trending on social media, and fans are now eagerly waiting for the song.
AR Rahman’s Music, Mohit Chauhan’s Voice
The song ‘Chikiri.. Chikiri’ is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan.
Johnny Master has choreographed the song, and the promo shows Ram Charan’s stylish dance steps in a rural setup.
The full song will release on November 7, 2025.
Cast and Crew
Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor as Acchiyamma.
Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and others play key roles.
The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it.
Ratnavelu is the cinematographer. The movie is made with a budget of around ₹200 crore.
Release Date
The film will release worldwide on 27 March 2026, marking Ram Charan’s birthday.
What is #CHIKIRI?@BuchiBabuSana & @arrahman garu reveal it & don't miss the surprise at the end 🎵— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 5, 2025
▶️ https://t.co/nbcgt8O9b0#ChikiriChikiri
An @arrahman musical 🎼
Sung by @_MohitChauhan 🎙️
Full song on NOV 7th.#PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. pic.twitter.com/PllFymKEl4