Ram Madhvani: A Visionary Filmmaker Rooted in Indian Storytelling with Global Influences

Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s journey into cinema began during his formative years at St. Peter’s School, Panchgani. The Saturday screenings in the school’s assembly hall, where reels of unknown films arrived in steel trunks, sparked a passion that would define his career. Looking back, he recalls, “If you asked my school friends what they wanted to be, I would have been one of the rare ones to say a filmmaker. I don’t know how that happened.”

Beyond school, Madhvani’s love for movies was nurtured in Barsi, a small town near Solapur, where his family’s connections with theater owners gave him unlimited access to films. Whether or not a show was houseful, he always found a seat, enjoying endless screenings with a Mangola in one hand and popcorn in the other. Watching Yaadon Ki Baaraat over twelve times and Jugnu nine times, he unknowingly built a deep understanding of storytelling.

His exposure to world cinema expanded during his college years, where institutions like Max Mueller Bhavan and the British Council introduced him to international auteurs. “On one hand, there is Yash Chopra, and on the other, there’s Fellini and Shyam Benegal. I try to balance both worlds—remaining rooted in Indian storytelling while embracing global influences.”

Describing what sets him apart, Madhvani explains, “I am a filmmaker striving to be both international and Indian. I want to be rooted, but at the same time, I have all these external influences. That’s probably what differentiates me. Yes, I am rooted, but there is a certain international school.” This ability to seamlessly blend diverse cinematic styles has shaped his unique storytelling approach.

From these early experiences, Madhvani went on to create impactful and critically acclaimed works like Neerja and Aarya, earning recognition on both national and international platforms. Now, as he gears up for the release of his latest series, The Waking of a Nation, premiering on SonyLIV on March 7, 2025, his journey from a young boy enchanted by cinema to a filmmaker crafting compelling narratives continues to inspire.