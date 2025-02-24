Ram Madhvani’s The Waking of a Nation Trailer Released on Sony LIV

National: Sony LIV has officially unveiled the trailer for The Waking of a Nation, a gripping historical drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani. Inspired by real events, the series revisits the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, one of the most pivotal moments in India’s struggle for independence. The show is set to premiere exclusively on Sony LIV on 7th March.

Blending history with a compelling narrative, The Waking of a Nation explores the hidden forces that shaped this tragedy. The story follows Kantilal Sahni (played by Taaruk Raina), a man who uncovers a deep-rooted colonial conspiracy driven by white supremacy. The series provides a fresh perspective by examining events through the Hunter Commission’s inquiry, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of the massacre’s aftermath.

Discussing his vision for the series, director Ram Madhvani said, “This project is incredibly close to my heart. It is not merely about revisiting history but about honouring the bravery and sacrifices that have shaped our nation. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre remains a defining moment in India’s fight for freedom, and bringing its untold layers to the screen has been a deeply personal journey. I am grateful to Sony LIV and my incredible team, including Taaruk, Nikita, Sahil, and Bhawsheel, for helping bring this story to life.”

Taaruk Raina, who plays the lead role, described the experience as both challenging and rewarding. “The Waking of a Nation is more than just a period drama—it is a tribute to those who stood against oppression. Portraying Kantilal Sahni, a man caught between duty and truth, has been one of the most profound experiences of my career. I hope the series resonates with audiences and reminds them of the resilience that shaped India’s history.”

Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, the series features a talented ensemble cast, including Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni. Written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani, The Waking of a Nation promises to be a powerful retelling of an unforgettable chapter in India’s past.

The series will be available to stream exclusively on Sony LIV from 7th March.