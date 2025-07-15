Ram turns lyricist for ‘Andhra King Taluka’

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is coming up with a unique and vibrant entertainer 'Andhra King Taluka', where he plays a cinema-obsessed youngster. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is underway with its final shooting schedule in Hyderabad.

Composed by the talented duo Vivek–Merwin, the soundtrack is expected to strike a chord with music lovers. The first single from the album will be released on July 18th. The soulful track is sung by none other than Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander, whose voice is sure to elevate the song’s appeal. In fact, most of the songs crooned by Anirudh have turned out to be chartbusters.

Adding to the excitement, Ram has penned lyrics to this special track, marking his debut as a lyricist. Shot in breathtaking, exotic locations, the song blends melodious vocals with stunning visuals and poetic words, making it a treat for both fans and cinegoers alike.

Bhagyashri Borse stars as the female lead, while Kannada superstar Upendra will be seen in a crucial role. The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh.

With music promotions gearing up and post-production in progress, 'Andhra King Taluka' is shaping up to be a feel-good entertainer that celebrates the love for cinema and storytelling.