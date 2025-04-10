Rami Malek reveals weapon training advice from Tom Cruise for spy thriller The Amateur

Rami Malek’s latest spy action thriller The Amateur has officially hit cinemas and is already earning praise from audiences and critics alike. Directed by James Hawes, the film follows the gripping story of Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer who sets out on a personal mission to avenge his wife’s death after she is killed in a terrorist attack.

Starring alongside Malek is a star-studded cast, including Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe and Holt McCallany, all delivering compelling performances in this high-stakes drama.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malek shared a humorous behind-the-scenes moment involving none other than action film icon Tom Cruise.

Recounting the exchange, Malek said, “If anyone knows action, it’s Tom Cruise.” When Cruise discovered that Malek was working on an action film, he wasted no time offering advice. “Well, you’re going to need weapons training!” he told Malek.

Malek, amused, responded, “It’s called The Amateur—he doesn’t do any of that.” But Cruise insisted: “I promise you, you’re going to need weapons training.” Just days later, Malek received an email with the subject line “Weapons Training.” His reaction? “I was like—Done. I’m doing it.”

Cruise’s trademark intensity and dedication to realism clearly rubbed off, as Malek embraced the challenge in preparation for his role.

The Amateur is now showing in cinemas nationwide. Don’t miss this thrilling ride packed with espionage, emotion and explosive action.