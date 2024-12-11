Rana Daggubati’s Chat Show: Miheeka Bajaj, Naga Chaitanya Reveal His Quirky Habits

In a recent episode of Rana Daggubati's chat show on Amazon Prime Video, the actor invited his wife, Miheeka Bajaj, and cousin, Naga Chaitanya, for a conversation that shed light on some lesser-known and amusing aspects of his personality. The trio engaged in playful banter, with Miheeka and Chaitanya revealing that life with Rana is not without quirks.

Miheeka, who married Rana in 2020, humorously compared his presence to a whirlwind. She joked, "When Rana enters a room, it’s like a tornado has hit and then left," capturing her husband's unpredictable and energetic nature. She also shared her experience of travelling with Rana, particularly to airports. "Whenever we head to the airport, it's a rush. He’s constantly pushing me to move faster. It's like, should I dive into security to get my bag?" Miheeka laughed.

Rana responded to her teasing by explaining his preference for arriving early at airports. "I like to get there well ahead of time. I enjoy a calm breakfast, even if the flight is delayed. Travelling separately works better for us," he added.

The group humorously highlighted Rana’s love for comfort food as the conversation continued. Chaitanya, who recently tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, recalled a funny incident where Rana’s stomach issues were solved with a hearty meal of haleem.

"He hadn’t eaten anything for two days, and when I asked him to have something light, he insisted on Haleem. After finishing a whole box, he was fine the next day," Chaitanya shared. Rana, unfazed by the teasing, justified his comfort food craving. "If I ever feel unwell, I need my biryani or Haleem. It’s part of my culture. It works every time," he said.

The conversation took a more serious turn when Chaitanya reflected on his views about success and family. His definition of success was discussed, and Chaitanya, who recently married Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, highlighted personal fulfilment over professional milestones.

"Success is being happy in life. It’s not about the box office collections or the number of shows. Success lies in making the right decisions, especially in choosing scripts," he said. On family, Chaitanya was unequivocal: "Family means everything to me. I can’t imagine my life without them."

Rana and Miheeka's marriage in 2020 blended Marwari and Telugu traditions, held at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios. The couple had formalized their relationship earlier that year with a ‘roka’ ceremony. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding on December 4 was a glittering affair attended by several film industry luminaries, including actors Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu.