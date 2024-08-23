Randeep Hooda Gifts Himself a Rs 3 Crore Range Rover LWB on His Birthday

Randeep Hooda, widely recognized for his stellar performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood films, has recently made headlines for his latest purchase—a stunning Range Rover LWB. The talented actor, known for his roles in ‘Highway,’ ‘Extraction,’ and ‘Sarabjit,’ gifted himself this luxury SUV on his 48th birthday, joining the ranks of celebrities who prefer the opulence and power of this elite vehicle.

The Range Rover LWB (Long Wheelbase) is a vehicle synonymous with luxury and status, often favored by the super-rich and influential. Priced at an impressive Rs 3 crores (on-road price), this SUV is a symbol of sophistication and cutting-edge technology. What sets the Range Rover LWB apart is its extended wheelbase, providing extra legroom and a more comfortable ride, making it a top choice for those who prioritize comfort and style.

In recent years, Range Rover and Range Rover Sports models have started being assembled locally in India, a move that has made these premium SUVs more accessible. The locally assembled Range Rover HSE Diesel, for example, is priced at Rs 2.36 crores, while the most affordable option starts at Rs 45 lakh. The petrol variant, the Range Rover Autobiography, comes in at Rs 2.60 crores, with more affordable models starting at Rs 56 lakh.

Randeep Hooda is in good company with his new purchase. The latest generation of Range Rover has attracted numerous Bollywood stars and other celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nimrat Kaur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonam Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Salman Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Amitabh Bachchan. Notably, young hero Kartik Aaryan and actor Sanjay Dutt, known for his role in Double Smart, have opted for the ultra-luxurious Range Rover SV, prioritizing comfort and exclusivity.