Rani Mukerji: I’ve seen how lonely courage can be

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, who has clocked three decades in the journey of acting, opened up about her journey with the “Mardaani” franchise and the inspiration behind her fearless character, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

“I’ve seen how lonely courage can be,” Rani said, reflecting on the challenges and dedication of those in uniform.

“Shivani Shivaji Roy is not a character I switch off when the camera cuts. I carry her with me. Because through her, I’ve seen what it really means to serve. I’ve seen how lonely courage can be,” Rani said.

She added: “I have immense respect for the cops of our country who show up every day — quietly, without complaints, without medals, serving our country and protecting us silently. Mardaani franchise is my salute to them and I feel so happy and proud to see the people of my country pour so much love for the police force.”

With the love pouring in for her work in the third installment of Mardaani, she dedicates this moment to the Indian police force by saying, “To my brothers and sisters in the police force, especially the women, who are judged more, questioned more, and still stand taller than fear, this film exists because of you.”

“This film is my way of celebrating the entire police force, especially the women officers who lead with strength, compassion, and fierce integrity.”

Rani says the response to the trailer is a testament that, as a country, we are always ready to raise our voice against social crimes.

She says, “Your incredible response and love for Mardaani 3 trailer tells me that we, as a country, have a strong conscience. That we still feel anger when something is wrong and pride when someone stands up to protect the helpless. Thank you for holding Mardaani 3 so close to your hearts.”

Rani said that Mardaani is not just a franchise for her.

“Shivani Shivaji Roy lives in my heart. Through her, I’ve witnessed courage that doesn’t shout, strength that doesn’t seek applause, and bravery that comes at a very personal cost and I’m inspired by her.”

“Mardaani has never just been a film for me—it’s a feeling, a responsibility. It is deeply humbling to experience so much love for a film and a franchise that is part of my existence and has defined my career in cinema."

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling. Mardaani 3 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.