Rani Mukerji reflects on 30 glorious years in cinema: ‘Don’t count box office numbers or awards first’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has completed three decades in the film industry, and as she marks the milestone, the acclaimed actress has shared a heartfelt reflection on what truly matters to her as an artiste. Known for her powerful performances and strong female-centric roles, Rani believes that an actor’s journey should be measured by the impact of their work rather than box office collections or trophies.

In a recent interaction, Rani spoke about her 30-year journey in cinema and emphasised that for her, craft and connection with the audience come before commercial success or awards. “I don’t count box office numbers or awards first. For me, the biggest reward is when people tell me that a film or a character has touched their hearts,” she said, adding that longevity in the industry is built on sincerity and hard work.

The actress, who made her debut in the mid-1990s, has carved a niche for herself with films like Black, Saathiya, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, No One Killed Jessica, and the Mardaani franchise. Over the years, she has consistently chosen roles that challenge social norms and highlight women’s strength, earning her both critical acclaim and audience love.

Speaking about the evolution of her career, Rani said that she feels grateful to have grown with the changing times. “Cinema has changed, audiences have changed, and I have also evolved as a person and an actor. I feel blessed that I am still getting opportunities to do meaningful work,” she said. She also credited filmmakers and audiences for trusting her with strong, unconventional roles.

Rani is currently gearing up for the next chapter in the popular Mardaani franchise, where she will once again be seen as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The actress hinted that the upcoming instalment will be intense and emotionally driven, promising that it will stay true to the spirit of the character that audiences have come to admire.

On balancing personal and professional life, Rani shared that motherhood has changed her perspective. She said being a mother has made her more selective about her work, as she now looks for scripts that resonate with her on a deeper level. “Time is precious, and I want to invest it in stories that matter,” she added.

As she celebrates 30 years in the industry, Rani Mukerji remains one of the most respected and influential actresses in Indian cinema. Her journey stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, talent and choosing substance over superficial success. With several projects lined up, the actress shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to inspire both audiences and the next generation of actors.