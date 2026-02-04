Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Brings Back the Yami Gautam–Aditya Dhar Collaboration

It’s been months since Aditya Dhar announced the release date of Dhurandhar The Revenge, and today fans finally got the film’s teaser online. Unfortunately, instead of rejoicing, fans were left upset. Why? Well, netizens quickly noticed that the dhurandhar sequel cast Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan was nothing but an edited version of the end-credits scene of Dhurandhar. Rumoured Vicky Kaushal cameo was nowhere to be seen, and neither were Akshaye Khanna’s highly speculated flashback sequences as Rehman Dakait. Still, we do have commodity new on the effect, which is why suckers can rejoice — Yami Gautam is said to make a special appearance in Dhurandhar 2.

Actor Yami Gautam met and fell in love with filmmaker Aditya Dhar during the elevations of their 2019 film Uri The Surgical Strike. Fast forward seven times latterly, and reports are saying that Yami Gautam and Aditya are getting back together for Dhurandhar 2. That’s right, Yami Gautam will be roped in to make a special gem in the film.

Last year, weeks after Dhurandhar’s release, yami gautam aditya dhar reunion wished she was a boy when she read the script of Aditya Dhar’s film. During an interview with News 18 she had said, “When I read his next script, I told him, ‘Oh my god Aditya, this is one of those special moments when I wish I were a boy’. The script is amazing. It’s a wonderful world. But he (Aditya) said ‘I never mix my personal and professional life together”.