Rashmika and her manger give clarity on their separation

Earlier this week, rumors were rife that all is not well between young actress Rashmika Mandanna and her long-time manager. The rumors further had that Rashmika had severed all professional ties with her manager after she learnt about being duped by him of Rs 80 lakhs.

Today, both Rashmika and her manager have released a press note. They stated that there is no bad blood between them and also refuted the ongoing rumors around their split. The actress and her manager asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths from now on. Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal,” Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule” and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual, “Rainbow.”