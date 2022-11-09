Rashmika Drops A Long Note On Receiving Hate: 'False Narratives Being Spread; It Is Heartbreaking'…

Tollywood's ace actress Rashmika Mandanna is now busy with Kollywood and Bollywood projects too. She will next be seen in Vijay's Varasudu and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movies. She also shared the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the Goodbye movie and proved her mettle. As she is in the best phase of her career, she is lined-up with interesting projects. Off late, Rashmika shared a post on social media and jotted down a long note on receiving hate…



Rashmika is seen sailing in a boat and enjoying the scenic beauty… Her long note reads, "Hi so..

A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago.

I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.

I know that the life I've chosen comes with a price– I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead.

Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of.

It's heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID.

I've found that bits of things I've said in interviews are being turned against me. False".

Speaking about Rashmika's work front, she will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rule' movie is the sequel of the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. This movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Fahadh Faasil is essaying the antagonist role and will be seen as a Police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat locking horns with red smuggler Pushpa Raj.

Coming to the Animal movie, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal movie will be bankrolled by Pranay Vanga, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series, Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures banners.

Varasudu movie is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also has an ensemble cast of Rashmika, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha besides Vijay.