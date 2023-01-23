Rashmika Mandanna admits that the constant trolling is affecting her mental health

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been the target of hate and trolling for the past few months, particularly since her engagement to Rakshit Shetty ended in 2018. Despite this, she has managed to achieve success in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, working on multiple projects at a time.

In a recent interview, Mandanna opened up about the hate, abuse, and trolling she has experienced on social media. She stated that she is willing to listen and improve if people communicate with her in a proper way, but the constant abuse is taking a toll on her mentally. Mandanna also mentioned that people have a problem with her body, and regardless of whether she works out too much or not enough, she is mocked. She also mentioned that if she talks too much, she is called "cringe" and if she doesn't talk enough, she is called "attitude".



Netizens have expressed sympathy towards Mandanna, and have urged the haters to be more clear in their criticisms, rather than resorting to hate and trolling. Mandanna also shared that the constant negative comments and phrases used on her are affecting her mentally and she requested everyone to give her clarity on what she needs to change in herself rather than always abusing and trolling her.

