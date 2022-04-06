Rashmika Mandanna And Thalapathy Vijay Kick-Start Their Shooting For Vamsi Paidipally's Untitled Project

It was just yesterday, the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay's 66th movie announced that National Crush Rashmika being the part of this movie on the occasion on her 26th birthday. Today, the shooting of this movie has been kick-started and our dear Rashmika is all excited to be the part of this movie and shared a few awesome pics on her social media page… Although the movie is a bi-lingual one, for the first time, Vijay will be part of Telugu movie directly. The film has been launched today in Chennai and the event was a gala one with the presence of the whole team.



Rashmika is all excited and dropped a few pics on her Instagram page… Take a look!

As it is all known that Rashmika is a big fan of Vijay, she is just cute in the pics posing in funny expressions. She happily posed with Vijay and the whole team. Director Vamsi, Sarath Kumar and a few others are seen in the pooja ceremony. She also wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else… Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally!

An absolute delight.. #thalapathyvijay @srivenkateswaracreations @directorvamshi sir.. Cheers to new beginnings…".

This Thalapathy's Vijay's 66th movie is being directed by Tollywood's ace filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally and it is being produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Here are a few more pics from the pooja and launch ceremony!

On the other hand, Rashmika is also having a couple of other interesting projects in her hand. She will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye movies.

There are speculations that Goodbye plot revolves around a funeral thus, apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta and Teetu Verma in other pivotal roles. This movie is being directed by Vikas Bhal and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures and Relaince Entertainment banners.

Speaking about the Mission Majnu movie, it is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is bankrolled by RSVP and Guilty BY Association banners. This film has B-Town's young actor Sidharth Malhotra as the lead actor and he will essay the role of a RAW agent in this action thriller.