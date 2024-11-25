Rashmika Mandanna Drops Major Hint About Her Wedding Plans with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda seem to be no longer hiding their relationship. After Vijay recently confirmed he's in a relationship, photos of them on a secret lunch date went viral.

At the launch event of Pushpa 2’s new song, Kissik, Rashmika was asked if she would marry someone from the film industry or from outside it. Her response left the crowd in laughter.

"Everyone knows about it," Rashmika said, making everyone laugh, including Allu Arjun. When the host asked her to clarify further, she playfully replied, “Let’s not talk about that now. I’ll tell you personally later."

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumored to be dating for a while, though they initially said they were just friends. Recently, Vijay confirmed he's in a relationship and joked about the idea of marriage, saying he’s 35 and it’s natural to think about it.

The two first worked together in *Geetha Govindam* (2018) and have sparked relationship rumors ever since, especially after their movie *Dear Comrade* (2019). They've been spotted together on vacations too.

On the work front, Rashmika will appear in *Pushpa 2* alongside Allu Arjun. The film releases on December 5.