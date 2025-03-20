Rashmika Mandanna: Reigning Queen of Cinema

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has been on a winning streak across Pan India with a series of successful films. With her beauty, acting talent, and charm, she has captivated audiences nationwide. Rashmika has garnered a fan following that no other heroine has managed to achieve. She has become the Queen of Indian cinema, with films grossing thousands of crores at the box office.

Rashmika’s films 'Pushpa', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', and 'Animal' have broken box office records, further cementing her place as one of the biggest stars in the industry. Her performance as Jesubai in 'Chhaava', based on the biography of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, is her latest blockbuster. The film has already grossed over ₹600 crore at the box office.

Rashmika continues to build her impressive career with an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. She will star alongside Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', and with Sidharth Malhotra, Nagarjuna, and Dhanush in 'Kubera'. She also has 'The Girlfriend' ready for release. Rashmika's career is reaching new milestones, and her collaboration with Salman Khan in Bollywood, set to release during Eid, is highly anticipated.