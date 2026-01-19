Rashmika Mandanna says ‘Sikandar’ script changed from what she signed, reflects on film’s journey

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about her experience working on the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, revealing that the film’s script underwent significant changes from the version she initially heard. The development comes months after the high-profile project underperformed at the box office.

Speaking in a conversation with Telugu journalist Prema, Rashmika said that when she first agreed to be part of Sikandar, the script she heard was compelling and different from what eventually unfolded on screen. She noted that during the course of production and editing, the story evolved — a process she described as common in filmmaking. “When you listen to something it is one story that you have listened to… but over the making of the film, things change according to the performances, according to the edits, according to the time of the release… So that happened with Sikandar,” she explained.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and released in March last year, marked a much-anticipated collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Despite the star power, the action drama failed to meet box office expectations and drew criticism for its screenplay, lack of chemistry between the leads and narrative execution. Industry reports suggest the film, made on a substantial budget, earned below projections worldwide.

Rashmika’s remarks have sparked discussion among fans and critics online, with many interpreting her comments as an honest reflection on how creative changes can impact a film’s final shape. Some social media users highlighted that despite initial promise, script shifts and editing choices may have contributed to the film’s disappointing reception.

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for new projects, including Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, as well as the Telugu film Mysaa. Reports continue to circulate about her personal life, though details remain unconfirmed.