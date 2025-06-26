  • Menu
Rashmika Mandanna Teases New Warrior Film with Mysterious Poster

Rashmika Mandanna shared a first look poster of her upcoming warrior film titled "Hunted, Wounded, Unbroken" with the final movie title to be revealed on June 27, 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the first look of her new movie on Instagram. The poster shows her as a warrior princess standing in a forest. A tree is burning on one side, and a group of men is chasing her.

The poster looks dark, intense, and full of mystery. The words on it say “Hunted, Wounded, Unbroken” and “Rashmika Unleashed,” which hint that her character is strong, brave, and fighting back after being hurt.

She also announced that the title of the movie will be revealed on June 27, 2025, at 10:08 AM. Rashmika added a fun challenge for her fans—she asked them to guess the title and promised to meet the person who gets it right. This made her fans even more excited and curious about the film.

This movie comes after her recent hit Chhaava, which did really well. She is also busy working on another movie called Thama, where she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. With this new warrior film, fans are eager to see Rashmika in a bold and powerful role again.

