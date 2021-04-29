Rashmika Mandanna to sign her third Bollywood film?

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna has now become one of the most happening heroines in Tollywood. The actress recently marked her Tamil debut with 'Sultan' movie and received a thumping response for her performance in the film.



The actress is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the Mission Majnu movie. The movie hasn't got a release yet and Rashmika also signed her second Hindi film with none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

As per the latest reports, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to sign her third Bollywood movie. Recently while Rashmika Mandanna participated in an interactive session with her fans and a fan asked her about her upcoming Bollywood projects. "I am doing two Bollywood films and soon I will be signing the third one," said Rashmika Mandana revealing this huge news.



On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is also busy with her upcoming Telugu film, 'Pushpa' starring Allu Arjun.

