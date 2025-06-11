Rashmika rocks in ‘Pee Pee Dum Dum’ from ‘Kubera’

Promotions for Kubera, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and directed by Sekhar Kammula, are in full swing across India. As part of the nationwide promotional blitz, the film’s third single, “Pee Pee Dum Dum,” was launched with grandeur in Mumbai yesterday and officially released today.

Composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, the track is a vibrant celebration of singlehood. With peppy beats and high energy, the song centers around Rashmika Mandanna’s character, who is seen living her best life in a girls’ hostel. The visuals showcase her enjoying carefree moments with her friends, reinforcing the theme that being single means living life on your own terms.

Lyricist Chaitanya Pingali delivers catchy and empowering lines, while singer Indravathi Chauhan injects soul into the track with her spirited vocals. Rashmika brings the lyrics to life with a lively performance that captures the essence of independence and self-love, defying societal pressures to marry.

Each song in Kubera contributes uniquely to the film’s narrative, and “Pee Pee Dum Dum” stands out for its cheerful tone and cultural relevance. Devi Sri Prasad once again proves his musical prowess by creating a versatile and emotionally resonant soundtrack that enhances the storytelling.

The film, which also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role, is produced by Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Kubera is set for a grand theatrical release on June 20, 2025.