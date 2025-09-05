Rashmika rumored to haunt screens in Lawrence’s ‘Kanchana 4!’

Rashmika Mandanna, one of South Indian cinema’s most bankable stars, is reportedly set to play a ghost in Kanchana 4, the latest installment of Raghava Lawrence’s blockbuster horror-comedy franchise. If the buzz holds true, this would mark Rashmika’s first supernatural role in her career, adding a new dimension to her already versatile lineup.

Directed by and starring Raghava Lawrence himself, the film is expected to also feature Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi in key roles, making for a star-studded cast. Known for blending supernatural scares with rib-tickling humor, the Kanchana series has consistently drawn audiences, and the fourth chapter promises to carry forward that legacy with a fresh twist.

Reports suggest that Rashmika’s inclusion could bring an exciting dynamic to the franchise, pairing her charismatic screen presence with Lawrence’s horror-comedy formula. With its mix of scares, laughter, and emotional drama, Kanchana 4 is already shaping up to be one of Tamil cinema’s most awaited releases.

Rashmika, who recently appeared in Kuberaa, continues to juggle South Indian and Bollywood projects. She also has the Hindi horror-comedy Thama and the romance drama The Girlfriend in her pipeline. Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence is busy with Benz, a vigilante action thriller tied to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU).

If confirmed, Rashmika’s ghostly avatar could become one of the biggest talking points of Kanchana 4, heightening anticipation for its release.