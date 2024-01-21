Live
- Ram Mandir structure designed to withstand tremors up to magnitude 8: Minister
- Vladimir Putin willing to visit Pyongyang: North Korea
- Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza passes 25,000, Gaza health officials say
- "Not scared of PM Modi, Assam CM...": Rahul Gandhi
- UP CM Yogi takes selfie with Lord Ram sand art at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya
- Pran Pratishtha Day 6: Ram Lalla idol undergoes ceremonial bath with medicated water
- Congress Govt will restore the past glory of Panchayat Raj system in Telangana: Uttam
- CM Revanth Reddy discusses River Musi front development with global planners
- Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships
- Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking immediate implementation of Women Reservation Bill on Monday
Just In
Rashmika thanks Delhi Police for apprehending the culprit regarding her deep fake video
In November 2023, a deepfake video featuring actress RashmikaMandanna circulated online, drawing widespread attention.
In November 2023, a deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna circulated online, drawing widespread attention. The video prompted reactions from various individuals, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who called for government intervention.
After the filing of a First Information Report (FIR), the Delhi Police successfully apprehended a 24-year-old individual in Guntur, believed to be the creator of the fake video, and subsequently arrested him. The arrest was met with satisfaction from netizens and fans of RashmikaMandanna.
In response to the developments, RashmikaMandanna expressed her gratitude on Instagram, thanking the Delhi Police for taking-action against those responsible.
She also expressed her appreciation for the supportive community that stands by her with love and protection. Rashmika emphasized that the unauthorized use or morphing of images is wrong and hoped that the incident serves as a reminder that individuals are surrounded by supportive people ready to take-action.
On the professional front, RashmikaMandanna has several projects in her pipeline, including "Pushpa 2: The Rule," "Animal Park," "The Girlfriend," "Rainbow," and an untitled film with Dhanush directed by Sekhar Kammula (DNS). Further details about her roles in these projects will be announced in due course.