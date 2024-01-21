Rashmika thanks Delhi Police for apprehending the culprit regarding her deep fake video

In November 2023, a deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna circulated online, drawing widespread attention. The video prompted reactions from various individuals, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who called for government intervention.

After the filing of a First Information Report (FIR), the Delhi Police successfully apprehended a 24-year-old individual in Guntur, believed to be the creator of the fake video, and subsequently arrested him. The arrest was met with satisfaction from netizens and fans of RashmikaMandanna.

In response to the developments, RashmikaMandanna expressed her gratitude on Instagram, thanking the Delhi Police for taking-action against those responsible.

She also expressed her appreciation for the supportive community that stands by her with love and protection. Rashmika emphasized that the unauthorized use or morphing of images is wrong and hoped that the incident serves as a reminder that individuals are surrounded by supportive people ready to take-action.

On the professional front, RashmikaMandanna has several projects in her pipeline, including "Pushpa 2: The Rule," "Animal Park," "The Girlfriend," "Rainbow," and an untitled film with Dhanush directed by Sekhar Kammula (DNS). Further details about her roles in these projects will be announced in due course.









