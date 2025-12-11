Rashmika to team up with Director KV Anudeep!

Rashmika Mandanna, who continues to impress audiences with both her glamorous screen presence and strong performance-driven roles, is gearing up for an exciting new project. Fresh off her impactful performance in The Girlfriend, the actress is now set to collaborate with director KV Anudeep, known for delivering the blockbuster comedy Jathi Ratnalu.

According to reports, Anudeep—currently busy with Funky, starring Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen—is planning a complete shift from his trademark comedy style. His next film with Rashmika will reportedly be a serious emotional entertainer, marking a new direction for the filmmaker. Once Funky hits the screens, Anudeep is expected to jump into the pre-production of this yet-to-be-titled project.

The announcement has sparked curiosity across the industry, as fans are eager to see how Anudeep, widely recognised for his quirky humour and comic timing, handles a subject rooted in emotion and intensity. Rashmika’s involvement has further raised expectations, given her recent streak of performance-heavy roles.

Meanwhile, Rashmika currently awaits the release of Cocktail 2 and Mysaa. On the other hand, Funky features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Sithara Entertainments.

With this unexpected collaboration, cinephiles are keen to see if Rashmika and Anudeep’s pairing will bring a refreshing new cinematic experience.