Rashmika's Apathy Towards Karnataka Irks Kannadigas

Multilingual actress Rashmika Mandanna has drawn the wrath of Netizens again. Earlier the actress was trolled for telling that it was difficult for her to speak Kannada which is unacceptable considering the fact that she hails from Karnataka.



Also, the actor should not forget the fact that she got a break in the industry through the blockbuster Kannada movie 'Kirik Party' which had Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. Besides, Rashmika also has one more kannada movie in her kitty which is titled "Pogaru'. The movie is due for release shortly.



This multilingual actress will also be seen in a Tamil movie with Karthi titled "Sultan" which is also up for release. Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is working with Allu Arjun in "Pushpa".



Now the actor is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The actress who has expressed sympathy for Hyderabad floods has not spoken a word about the calamity in North Karnataka. "Hyderabad.. take good care of yourselves.. Please! I just heard the situation is extreme there.. just be super careful.. ok?



Loads of Love

Be Well." thus tweeted the actor.

Here's a look at her tweet...

Hyderabad.. Take good care of yourselves.. Please! I just heard the situation is extreme there.. Just be super careful.. ok?

Loads of love.

Be well. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 18, 2020

Netizens, particularly her Kannada fans who have reacted to this tweet of hers has trolled her in many ways satirically commenting as "Madam you go and settle in Hyderabad". "Could you see Hyderabad only? are you not able to see the plight of North Karnataka? Then why do you proudly say that you are a Kannadiga?'



Several such tweets have been posted on Twitter in response to Rashmika's tweet which reflects the unhappiness of North Karnataka people.



We also hear that the actor has purchased a new house in Hyderabad which gives an indication that the actor is likely to settle permanently in Hyderabad.

Although Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in Kannada, she is now the most sought after actress in Telugu as she has been a slew of Tollywood flicks lined up in her kitty. She became an overnight sensation after her appearance in Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam. Rashmika was also seen in Dear Comrade, Bheeshma, Sarileru Neekevvaru among others.

