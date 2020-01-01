Ravi Teja As 'Krack' Police Officer???

First of all, we wish all and sundry 'A Happy New Year'…Welcome to 2020 all the movie buffs!!!

Any occasion is celebrated by the filmy dunia by making us go mad with the first posters, trailers, teasers, song promos and videos. Following the same funda, the mass hero Ravi Teja has released the first look and title poster of his new movie.

Have a look at the poster…





Ravi Teja is seen all dressed up in complete Police avatar holding a 'soda' bottle. The background of the image is also interesting with a few thieves behind the bars.

Titled as 'Krack', this movie has Shruti Hassan as the female lead. Gopichand Malineni is handling the director cap and is produced under Sraswathi Films Division. This movie is filmed based on a true incident and Ravi Teja will be seen as a fierce Police officer sporting a beard. Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar are also roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie.

This movie is tentatively going to hit the theatres in summer 2020.