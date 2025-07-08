Ravi Teja’s nephew Maadhav makes debut with ‘Maremma’; FL unveiled

A new face from the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s family is all set to enter the film industry. Maadhav, son of actor Raghu and Ravi Teja’s nephew, is making his lead debut with a rustic action drama titled Maremma. Directed by Manchala Nagaraj and produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru under Moksha Arts (Production No. 1), the film promises an intense rural backdrop with a powerful narrative.

The makers unveiled the film’s title and first look poster, introducing Maadhav in a raw, rugged avatar. Sporting a checkered shirt, lungi, and a towel over his shoulders, Maadhav exudes the spirit of a fierce village youth. His untamed hair and thick beard add to the gritty aesthetic, while a buffalo positioned behind him in the poster symbolizes strength and dominance. The long stick in his hand further amplifies his commanding presence.

Manchala Nagaraj has crafted a compelling script to present Maadhav in a dynamic, massy role. The actor is said to have undergone a significant makeover for this powerful debut.

The film stars Deepa Balu as the female lead, alongside seasoned actors like Vinod Kumar, Vikas Vasishta, Dayanand Reddy, and V.S. Rupa Lakshmi in key roles.

On the technical front, Prasanth Ankireddy is handling the cinematography, music is composed by Prashanth R Vihari, with Dev Rathod as the editor and Rajkumar Murugesan as the art director. Maremma is shaping up to be an exciting launchpad for the young actor.