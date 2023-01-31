"RC 15," a film featuring Ram Charan, aimed for Sankranti 2024 release by filmmakers.

Ram Charan, the "Mega Power Star" of Indian cinema, will be showcasing his acting skills in the upcoming film "RC 15." The film stars Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani as the female lead, and is expected to be a high-budget production, with reports suggesting it has inched close to Rs 200 crore.

Speculations about the release date of "RC 15" have been going viral on social media, with rumors suggesting the film will be releasing on Sankranti in January 2024. This follows the release of Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi's film "Waltair Veerayya" which was released on Sankranti 2023. It's said that Ram Charan spoke with producer Dil Raju regarding the release date, however, no official announcement has been made by the production team yet.



The film, directed by Shankar, is set to feature an ensemble cast including Srikanth, SJ Surya, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Samuthirakani, and Malayalam actor Jayaram in pivotal roles. The film's photography will be handled by Tirru and R Rathnavelu, with S Rama Krishna and Monika Niggotre serving as production designers. The film's editor will be Shameer Muhammed and S Thaman will be composing the music for "RC 15."



In addition to "RC 15," Ram Charan has announced upcoming projects with "Uppena" director Buchi Babu Sana and "Jersey" director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The first look of "RC 15" is rumored to be unveiled on Ram Charan's birthday, March 27th, and fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from the production team. With the talented cast and crew, "RC 15" is expected to be a major box office success and a treat for fans of Indian cinema.

