Real Life Hero Sonu Sood Turns Messiah Again After COVID Recovery

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is called real life hero, has recovered from Covid. The actor who was quarantined all these days is said to have tested negative for Coronavirus. Even though he is recuperating now, he has not stopped his social activities.



The Bollywood actor has been longing to resume social service activities, and is doing his bit wherever required. He brought a patient who was suffering from Coronavirus from Nagpur to Hyderabad by an Air Ambulance flight, to get her treated. A 25 year old girl was suffering from acute attack of Coronavirus. When she was admitted to Nagpur hospital, there was a need for transplantation of lungs and other special treatments.

The doctors felt that her condition can be treated only at Hyderabad Apollo hospital. When her parents became helpless, Sonu Sood came to their rescue and shifted the patient with the help of six doctors from Hyderabad from Nagpur to Hyderabad's Apollo hospital by Air Ambulance to get her treated. Sonu Sood, who spoke about this has hoped that the patient would recover soon.

"Doctors had said that there is only twenty percent chance for her survival. But I said she is just a twenty five year old girl and she will surely fight this disease and come out successfully. Hence we took this opportunity and got her treated at Apollo hospital after contacting the best doctors in India. She will come back early after recovery," thus stated Sonu Sood who has been rendering yeoman service to the humanity.

The second wave of Corona is proving to be terrible and affected patients are wandering aimlessly without getting beds, and oxygen at hospitals. Even patients with other ailments are unable to get treatment.

Fans are lauding Sonu sood for shifting the girl by air ambulance for the treatment at Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. Greetings are coming in from all corners after Sonu tested negative for the virus.He is also an Ambassador for Corona vaccination at Punjab.