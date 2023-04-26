  • Menu
Releases in Theatres and OTT for This Weekend

Telugu audiences have a lot to look forward to this weekend, with exciting options on both the big and small screens. Two major theatrical releases, a spy thriller and a historical drama, are competing for attention, while OTT platforms offer a variety of choices. Here's a rundown of what to expect:

In theaters:

Agent

Ponniyin Selvan 2

On OTT:

Organic Mama Hybrid Alludu (Amazon Prime Video)

Jallikattu (aha)

Dasara (Netflix)

Vyavastha (ZEE5)

Save The Tigers (Disney+ Hotstar)

Poster (aha)

Make sure to check out these options before planning your weekend streaming playlist.

