Remembering Chiru Sarja Says His Instagram Account Now In Memorialised Page

It's been a month since the passing away of the young Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. The actor who enjoyed a huge fan base died after suffering heart attack following chest pain and breathlessness. his fans and family are yet to come to terms with the fact that the popular Kannada actor is no more.



We all know that the actor was quite active on social media and would often give fans a peek into his life's important moments with pictures. The actor had verified social media handles. In a latest development, Kannada actor Chiru Sarja's official instagram account has been memorialised with the photo sharing app adding a remembering tag to his account.

While the entire film fraternity is mourning the demise of the actor and condolence messages have flooded the timelines of his family members, most of whom are actors, his actress wife Meghna Raj is sharing some heart-wrenching messages on her instagram profile.

In a latest message, Meghna shared a picture of her late husband Chiru Sarja with an emotional message. Have a look..

It was Kannada movie Vayuputra which marked the screen debut of Chiranjeevi Sarja way back in 2009. The actor is the nephew of famous south Indian actor Arjun Sarja. He was last seen in Shivarjuna. Chiru has 20 films to his credit. He also had a lot of movies lined up in his kitty. Now, we hear that his brother Dhruva Sarja will do his bit to help complete the production of pending movies. Dhruva Sarja will be lending his voice to Chiru in the movies which are yet unfinished.



We also hear that Dhruva is yet to digest the death of his brother and is believed to have gone into depression.