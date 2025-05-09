Remo D’Souza talks fresh talent, grit, and real stories

Realme Hip Hop India is back for a second season on Amazon MX Player, and this time, judge and choreographer Remo D’Souza is all in for something different. After a successful debut season packed with talent, the show returns with a fresh wave of performers—and Remo’s expectations have shifted.

“This season, I’m watching out for dancers who bring something new,” Remo shares. “I want to see them push their limits, take creative risks, and really show how they’ve grown week after week. Last time, we had some incredibly polished acts. But now, I’m more interested in those who bring their own story to the floor—who aren’t afraid to step outside the usual and surprise us. Falling short in the first round is fine; what matters is how they bounce back. That fire to do better—that’s what makes someone unforgettable.”

When it comes to performances that stick with him, Remo says it’s not just about clean technique. “For me, a routine needs to have depth. It should connect, carry meaning, and make me feel something. I want to be taken out of the judge’s chair and into the moment. If a dancer can do that, they’ve done more than just perform—they’ve created an experience.”

With tensions rising and competition heating up, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 keeps pushing the envelope of what dance can be. New episodes drop every Thursday, streaming free on Amazon MX Player through the Amazon Shopping App, Prime Video, Fire TV, and compatible smart TVs.