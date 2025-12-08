Experts stress on treating paediatric emergencies swiftly

Visakhapatnam: Studies from tertiary care centres in India highlight the scale and seriousness of paediatric emergencies.

One such study reported 43,800 children arriving at a paediatric emergency department over six years with nearly 42 percent requiring admission after initial assessment.

Addressing this challenge, Rainbow Children’s Hospital expanded access to paediatric care in Visakhapatnam by facilitating a new children’s emergency and OPD centre at Siripuram which aims to offer timely, 24/7 comprehensive paediatric care across the region.

Rajini Mukherjee, senior consultant paediatrician of the hospital, Shashwat Mohanty, senior consultant paediatric intensivist, Shankhabrata Bagchi, Commissioner of Police, among others, were present during the inaugural in Visakhapatnam.