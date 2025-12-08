ECoR runs special train to clear extra rush

Visakhapatnam: EastCoast Railway will run a special train between Visakhapatnam and SMVT Bengaluru to clear extra rush of passengers.

Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru special (08501) will leave Visakhapatnam on December 8 (Monday) at 3.20 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru on December 9 (Tuesday) at 12.45 pm.

SMVT Bengaluru–Visakhapatnam special (08502) will leave SMVT Bengaluru on December 9 (Tuesday) at 3.50 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam on December 10 at 1.30 pm.

The special will run with about 20 coaches, including 2nd AC, 3rd AC, sleeper, general class and second-class luggage cum brake vans.

The trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarpet and Krishnarajapuram.

Passengers are requested to make use of the special train service aimed to clear the extra rush.